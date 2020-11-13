Collins: Biden Should Get Intelligence Briefings November 13, 2020 at 8:42 am Jessica Piper, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFriendship with Collins Could Be Key to Biden’s Early AgendaCounty Voters Reject People’s Veto, Dems Back BidenConsequences for the Whole NationCollins, King Join Presidential Task Force to Reopen EconomyOne-Term President Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!