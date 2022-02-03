Commissioners Approve Funds for EMT Training February 3, 2022 at 1:49 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners to Use ARPA Funds for EMT Training in Lincoln CountyLincoln County EMA Reports on Windstorm DamageCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefCounty Commissioners Approve 2018 Tax CommitmentCommissioners Approve New Communications System Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!