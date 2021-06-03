Commissioners Approve Hiring Incentive Policy for Sheriff’s Office June 3, 2021 at 1:20 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners Table Hiring Incentive Proposal Decision AgainSheriff Proposes Hiring Incentive PolicyCommissioners Approve Purchase of Ballistic VestsAcademy Request For LCSO Instructor TabledNobleboro Joins County Animal Control Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!