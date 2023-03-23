Commissioners Authorize Payment for Water Conservation Project March 23, 2023 at 9:02 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesU.S. Senate Candidate Visits Lincoln CountySilent Spring at Coastal Maine Botanical GardensBigelow Laboratory Awarded More Than $1 Million In GrantsBigelow Labs Opens New Biotech CenterCommissioners Award ARPA Funds to Boothbay Region Clean Drinking Initiative Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!