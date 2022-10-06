Commissioners Award ARPA Funds to Boothbay Region Clean Drinking Initiative October 6, 2022 at 3:57 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Seeks $88K Federal GrantCommissioners Approve Grant ApplicationsLincoln County Amateur Radio Team to Host Open HouseLocal Amateur Radio Team Offers ‘Hurricane Net’ for Florence Welfare ChecksWhitefield Leads County with Communications System Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!