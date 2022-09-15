Commissioners Get Good News on Financial Audit September 15, 2022 at 1:52 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCounty Saves on BorrowingCounty Commissioners Reject Payroll Tax DeferralCounty Finances Look Good, According to 2018 AuditCounty Commissioners Welcome New County Administrative AssistantCommissioners Accept Dissolution of Dispatch Supervisor Union Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!