Commissioners Sign County Tax Commitment March 22, 2024 at 10:30 am Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommissioners Approve Applying for Climate Change GrantCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefAlna Circulates Survey to Identify Climate PrioritiesDamariscotta Announces Community Climate Priorities SurveyLincoln County Towns Grapple With Governor’s Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!