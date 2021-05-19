Commissioners Table Hiring Incentive Proposal Decision Again May 19, 2021 at 4:11 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSheriff Proposes Hiring Incentive PolicyLCSO Conducts Alcohol-Sales Compliance ChecksMost County Stores Pass Alcohol Compliance ChecksCounty Hires New Planner, Two DeputiesCounty Commissioners Approve Cruiser Purchase Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!