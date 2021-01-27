Community Vaccination Clinic Off To a Successful Start January 27, 2021 at 9:37 am John A. Martins, LincolnHealthYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVaccination of People 70 and Up To Begin MondayLincoln Medical Partners Flu Clinics Have Good SuccessLooming Flu Season Raises Possibility of Concurrent EpidemicsLincolnHealth’s First Orthopedic Surgeon RetiresLifespan Family Healthcare Hosts Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!