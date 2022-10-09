Comp Plan, ARPA Spending Get the Go-Ahead from Nobleboro Voters October 9, 2022 at 3:51 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Voters Approve Continuation of Comp Plan CommitteeComp Plan Up For Vote in NobleboroWaldoboro Voters to Decide A.D. Gray QuestionWaldoboro Voters Support Selling A.D. Gray to Volunteers of AmericaWestport OKs Comp Plan Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!