Contentious Alna Selectmen’s Meeting Cut Short by Power Outage October 10, 2021 at 12:07 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsBremen Voters OK New Appeals RulesNewcastle Postpones Town MeetingDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentAlna Petition to Share Responsibility on Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!