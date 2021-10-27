Core Samples May Shed Light on Somerville Road Repair Concerns October 27, 2021 at 4:55 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Retains Attorney in Dispute with ContractorSomerville to Decide Broadband Question Tuesday, Debt Raises ConcernsSomerville May Hire Engineer in Roadwork DisputeSomerville Aims For Repairs to Somerville Road Before NovemberSomerville Resident Petitions County Commissioners on Road Repairs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!