County Commissioners Renew Contracts, Approve Hires, Accept Resignations August 6, 2021 at 12:15 pm Charlotte BoyntonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle Crash Sends Two to Hospital, Leads to OUI ChargeCommissioners Table DA’s Request for Changes to Job DescriptionsCommissioners Approve Contracts, Hire PersonnelUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsIncrease in Rabid Animals Attributed to Warmer Weather Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!