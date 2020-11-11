Criminal Case Backlog Means Courts Won’t Take Up Civil Matters Until 2021 November 11, 2020 at 8:59 am Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily NewsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersProsecutor Seeks to Revoke Cohen’s Plea DealMills Pauses Some Evictions, Creates Rent Relief FundBreaking News: Convicted Slayer John Okie Seeks New TrialConvicted Slayer John Okie Seeks New Trial Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!