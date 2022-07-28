Damariscotta Considers Land Use Ordinance Changes July 28, 2022 at 9:35 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnother Year, Another Zoning Referendum In DamariscottaDOT to Close Section of Biscay Road in DamariscottaHagar Enterprises Requests Zoning ChangeDOT to Close Section of Biscay Road in DamariscottaBremen Approves Shoreland Zoning Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!