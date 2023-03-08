Damariscotta Formally Transfers Sewer Line Ownership March 8, 2023 at 4:37 pm Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Officially Transfers Parking Lot Sewer Lines To Sanitary DistrictWork on Damariscotta Waterfront Project to Begin in Mid-OctoberNomination Papers Available in NobleboroFrequently Asked Questions AnsweredDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication Equipment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!