Damariscotta Hannaford Remodel To Continue Through June April 11, 2024 at 11:58 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesExpanded Waldoboro Hannaford to Host Grand ReopeningEdgecomb Business Plans New Raw BarNew Owners to Transform Romeo’s into The Penalty BoxMain Street Grocery Cuts Ribbon at Grand OpeningGravels Buy Hilltop Stop Back, Plan Changes Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!