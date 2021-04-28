Damariscotta Municipal Budget Up 2.78% April 28, 2021 at 1:38 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDamariscotta Explores Elderly Tax Deferral OrdinanceSomerville Mil Rate Drops from $18.30 to $17.30Bristol Expects Steady Tax RateBremen Voters Approve 50 of 51 Articles Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!