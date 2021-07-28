Damariscotta Postmaster Committed to Serve July 28, 2021 at 3:40 pm Nettie HoaglandYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentLA Graduate Takes Command of National Guard BattalionWe Are the OutlierNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!