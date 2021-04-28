Damariscotta Pumpkinfest Plans Moving ‘Full Speed Ahead’ April 28, 2021 at 1:37 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPumpkinfest Founder Declares 2010 A Smashing SuccessTruckin’ in AmericaTips for Next Year’s Pumpkinfest GrowersDamariscotta Pumpkinfest Pumpkin-Art Photo Display at CLC YPumpkinfest to Have Photo Display at CLC Y Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!