Damariscotta Rescinds Increase in Snowplow Contract April 14, 2021 at 10:52 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDamariscotta to Pay More for Snowplowing After Mediation with ContractorDamariscotta Tables Decision on Snow ContractDamariscotta Selectmen Extend Town Manager’s ContractAlna Switches Plowing Contractors Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!