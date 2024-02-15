Damariscotta Revisits Decades-Long Grant Conflict, Again February 15, 2024 at 11:52 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Seeks Solution for Accidental Violations of ’80s GrantsPingree Helps Secure Funding for New CLC Y Child Care CenterBristol Wins $300,000 Grant to Replace Beach PavilionCLC YMCA to Host Town Hall ForumBremen Urges Public Participation at Meeting on Town Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!