Damariscotta Select Board Talks More Road, Accessibility Updates May 12, 2023 at 9:01 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Moves Forward with Hodgdon Street Grant ApplicationNewcastle Roadwork Could Cost $5 Million-PlusEngineer To Present $1.5 Million Road Project To NewcastleDamariscotta Approves $129K Contract for Vine Street WorkEgypt Road Work In Damariscotta Pivots from Contract Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!