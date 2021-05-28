Damariscotta Selectmen Want Meeting with Sanitary District May 28, 2021 at 9:38 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDamariscotta Asks Sanitary District to Help with Lift StationSanitary District Denies Request to Manage Lift StationDamariscotta Schedules Annual Town MeetingDamariscotta Considers New Funding Approach to Waterfront Improvements Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!