Damariscotta Sends Preservation, Solar Ordinances to Town Meeting March 25, 2021 at 8:33 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Planning Board Advances OrdinancesSolar Developer Proposes Marketing Deal with WaldoboroUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineWaldoboro Moves to Switch Trash to FiberightDamariscotta Businesses Hopeful After First Open-Air Market Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!