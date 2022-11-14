Damariscotta Sets Special Town Meeting for Snowplow Increase November 14, 2022 at 10:50 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Raises Mil Rate for First Time in Six YearsDamariscotta to Vote on $2.25M Bond Issue at Special Town MeetingDamariscotta Says Goodbye to Select Board MemberDamariscotta Town Report Dedicated to Former Town ManagerDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication Equipment Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!