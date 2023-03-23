Damariscotta Sewer Line Transfer Delayed By Grant Terms March 23, 2023 at 11:17 am Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Officially Transfers Parking Lot Sewer Lines To Sanitary DistrictDamariscotta Formally Transfers Sewer Line OwnershipWork on Damariscotta Waterfront Project to Begin in Mid-OctoberFrequently Asked Questions AnsweredDamariscotta Approves Construction Management Contracts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!