Damariscotta Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions November 24, 2020 at 1:58 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWaldoboro Holds Public Hearing on Budget, Warrant ArticlesDamariscotta Crowd Voices Support For Police DepartmentDamariscotta Expects Sheriff’s Proposal Within Days Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!