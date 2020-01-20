Damariscotta to Team with Bremen, Darling Center for Shellfish Study

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Need a subscription? Subscribe now!
Related Stories
- Damariscotta River Study Shows Decline in Soft-Shell Clams, Rise in Oysters
- Darling Students Study Composition of Damariscotta, Kennebec Rivers
- Bremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice Concerns
- Darling Center to Rebuild Pier, Upgrade Seawater Facility
- Marine Center Invites Harvesters to Take Part in Shellfish Project