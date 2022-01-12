Damariscotta to Vote on $2.25M Bond Issue at Special Town Meeting January 12, 2022 at 3:31 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Approves $129K Contract for Vine Street WorkDamariscotta Restrooms Open Just in Time for July 4 FireworksDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDamariscotta Voters to Consider Budget at Town MeetingDamariscotta to Look at Belvedere Roundabout Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!