Delta Ambulance to Start Charging Whitefield for Service October 28, 2022 at 3:56 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpdated – Waldoboro Evaluates Ambulance Service To JeffersonSomerville to Receive Broadband Legal Consult, See New Ambulance FeesWhitefield Selectmen Discuss EMT ShortageDresden to Take Wiscasset Ambulance Proposal ‘Very Seriously’Dresden to Hold Special Town Meeting on Ambulance Bill Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!