Deputy Escapes Injury in Jefferson Crash January 6, 2021 at 10:02 am Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County Sheriff’s ReportBristol Woman Dies of Injuries from Damariscotta CrashFatigue Cause of Truck Crash in DamariscottaWaldoboro PD Hires Reserve OfficerFive-Car Pileup Closes Rt. 1 On Christmas Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!