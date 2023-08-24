Discontinuing Wiscasset Secondary Comes With Cost, According To Preliminary Report August 24, 2023 at 10:04 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Education Budget Up For ValidationWiscasset Educational Committee Seeks MembersWiscasset Selectmen Asked to Evaluate High School OptionsWiscasset Selectmen, School Committee Discuss High School QuestionJefferson Validates Education Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!