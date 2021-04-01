DMR Hears Local Lobstermen’s Concerns About Offshore Wind April 1, 2021 at 12:15 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNearly 100 Fishing Boats Gather to Protest Wind Turbine off MonheganCable from Aqua Ventus Turbine to Make Land in Boothbay RegionEnergy MattersTwo Companies to Provide $100M for Offshore Wind ProjectPUC Votes to Reopen Power Contract for Offshore Wind Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!