Do These Easy Steps To Grow Your Own Ginger Root April 11, 2024 at 11:57 am Lauren Landers, Bangor Daily News Homestead ContributorYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesReport on FARMS Visit by Lorna Fake’s GSB ClassBringing Food HomeEdible Plant Walk at Bass Fall PreserveWild Edibles Walk at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay FarmAuthor Russ Cohen to Lead Wild Edible Plant Walk at DRA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!