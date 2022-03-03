Dodge Point Open, Timber Harvest Postponed to 2023 March 3, 2022 at 12:07 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointAll Trails Now Open at Dodge PointPart of Dodge Point Closed For Timber HarvestPublic Information Session at Dodge Point Oct. 18State Prepares for ‘Light’ Timber Harvest at Dodge Point Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!