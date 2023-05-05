DOT Addresses Route 27 Concerns at Edgecomb Meeting May 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDOT Will Replace Jefferson Bridge, Goose Hill Road Will CloseEagle Nest A Fly In The Bypass OintmentPublic Meeting Scheduled For Jefferson Bridge ReconstructionDamariscotta Receives DOT Grant for Main Street SidewalkCulvert Job to Close Route 32 in Bremen for 30 Days Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!