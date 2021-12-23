Dresden Advised to Join Broadband Movement December 23, 2021 at 8:50 am Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Considers Grant Opportunity for Broadband PlanningJefferson Considers Grant Opportunity for Broadband PlanningJefferson Talks Broadband PlanningEdgecomb Selectmen Hear Update on Broadband ProjectNewcastle Forms Broadband Committee to Apply for Grant Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!