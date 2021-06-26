Dresden Appoints New RSU 2 Board Member June 26, 2021 at 11:43 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Considers Exploring RSU 2 WithdrawalRSU 2 Review Committee Takes Shape In DresdenDresden OKs Health Insurance at Special Town MeetingDresden Pursues Land PurchaseRSU 2 Spot On Dresden Ballot in Error Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!