Dresden Approves Sale and Purchase of Fire Trucks March 10, 2021 at 1:51 pm Hailey BryantYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Selectmen Confirm Date for Fire Truck VoteDresden Residents Express Support for New Fire TruckAlna Voters Adopt E-911 OrdinanceDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentBremen Fire Chief Warns of Truck Needs Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!