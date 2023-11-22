Dresden Elementary School Hosts Beloved Fall Event November 22, 2023 at 11:40 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Hopes to Address Substitute Shortage through CollaborationWildcat WeeklyDamariscotta Montessori Holding ConferencesRSU 12 Board Declines to Hear Comments on Whitefield SchoolWildcat Weekly Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!