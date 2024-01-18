Dresden Hires Town Administrator January 18, 2024 at 11:51 am Piper PavelichYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Hires Lifelong Resident As New Town ClerkDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardWaldoboro Launches New WebsiteDamariscotta Selectmen Consider Half-Time Code Officer Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!