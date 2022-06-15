Dresden Rejects RSU 2 Withdrawal Petition, Elects Second Selectman June 15, 2022 at 3:39 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Dissents, But RSU 2 Budget PassesIncumbent Unseated in Dresden RaceDresden to See Rematch of 2016 Selectman’s RaceDresden Ends Mask RequirementBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice Concerns Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!