Dresden Set to Hold Another Meeting on Gravel Pit Appeal July 1, 2021 at 11:44 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Board of Appeals Continues Beasley HearingDresden, Pit Owner Dispute Right-of-Way OwnershipDresden Selectmen Reaffirm Ownership of Ballard RoadDresden Board of Appeals Votes to Consider Historical Analysis of Ballard RoadDresden Board of Appeals visits Ballard Road Gravel Pit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!