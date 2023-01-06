Dresden Starts New Year with New Town Clerk January 6, 2023 at 1:56 pm Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden to Vote on Municipal Budget at Annual Town Meeting June 18Alna Town Clerk ResignsAlna Authorizes Select Board to Hire Town ClerkBristol Expects Decline in Excise Tax Revenue Due to CoronavirusWhitefield Budget Committee to Begin Work in March Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!