Dresden to Vote on Municipal Budget at Annual Town Meeting June 18 June 16, 2022 at 9:06 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDresden to Consider Municipal Budget at Annual Town MeetingDresden Rejects RSU 2 Withdrawal Petition, Elects Second SelectmanDresden Board Approves Temporary Deputy TreasurerNewcastle Sets Date for Fire Department Ordinance Vote Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!