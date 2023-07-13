Dresden Welcomes New Fire Chief July 13, 2023 at 11:24 am Sherwood OlinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDresden Leaves Contract with Wiscasset Ambulance UnsignedDamariscotta FD Receives Grant for Extrication EquipmentDresden Selectmen, Fire Department Discuss ConcernsDresden Schedules Hearing on Fire Truck PurchaseDresden Selectmen Recommend Reappointing Current Fire Chief Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!