Early Bird Spreads Its Wings Throughout the Day November 2, 2022 at 4:04 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTwin Villages Early Bird Sale ‘Not So Early’ This YearEarly Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5Bath Savings Donates to Chamber Campaign(Not So) Early Bird Sale Nov. 6(Not So) Early Bird Sale Nov. 6 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!