Edgecomb Board Debates 2022 Voting Method December 15, 2021 at 4:10 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsWestport Island to Consider Marijuana Moratorium Article for Town MeetingEdgecomb to Vote by Referendum In 2021Waldoboro Nears Nomination DeadlineEdgecomb Schedules Special Election Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!