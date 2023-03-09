Edgecomb Eddy School Board Adjusts School Budget March 9, 2023 at 11:05 am Alec WelshYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Education Budget Receives Initial ApprovalEdgecomb School Committee Adjusts Budget After No VoteJefferson Voters to Address Education ShortfallWiscasset Selectmen Still in Budget TalksWiscasset Petitions Call For Vote on High School Students, DOT Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!